Neighbors calling for change to Ashland City rock quarry

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live close to a rock quarry on Highway 12S said their complaints about noise and damage to their homes have been ignored by city officials.

The sign on the name of the business said Walker’s Quarry, but records show the quarry is owned by Walker’s Trucking and Excavating.

Neighbors said the most frustrating part is having quarry operations continue for two years despite being located in an area zoned residential.

Neighbors voiced their complaints at an Ashland City Planning Commission meeting in November where, according to neighbors, the company that owns the quarry requested the land be re-zoned to industrial, and it’s something neighbors don’t want.

“Everything in this area is all residential, and we’d like to keep it as residential just to protect this area,” Micah Ferebee, who lives across the street from the quarry, said. “We have to have a buffer between the industrial part.”

Neighbors said the quarry has been a problem.

“We can feel the blast when they blast,” Deborah Doyle, who lives about 1-1/2 miles away from the quarry, said.

For those living near Walker’s Quarry, feeling what’s going on there is just one of their concerns.

“I’ve had stuff fall off the walls and I’ve got a carport with reclaimed glass that I’ve got enclosed, and some of those glass panels have bene broken,” Ferebee said.

“Mom has had rock graze her scalp before that’s come over from the rock quarry,” Lynn Williams, whose 90-year-old parents live next to the quarry, said. “The roof and the brick have been broken by blasting that has come over and no one knows what the foundation is like right now.”

These homeowners said they have complained for years about Walker Trucking and Excavating being zoned residential and operating the quarry in a residential area.

“There has been no enforcement of the regulations,” Williams said. “But the public really hasn’t had a chance to weigh in on this or get any response from the city on why the regulations aren’t enforced.”

“That’s the biggest thing I’ve got to complain about. The city council knew about stuff going on here that they’ve been warned, yet there is never anything brought up from the city to say anything about the violation,” Ferebee said. “It is a residential, not industrial, so how can they have a rock quarry in a residential.”

But nothing has changed.

WSMV4 found three blasting complaints with the State Fire Marshal’s Office about Walker Trucking and Excavating Ashland City project were filed from January 2021 through November 2022, but no violations were found.

The company has also been on the radar of the federal government.

The Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration website lists about 30 violations for the company, but only two remain open.

On top of that there is litigation currently pending against Walker Trucking and Excavating. Three residents have joined in a lawsuit against the company and the City of Ashland City over the whole ordeal.

“I would like to see the city step up and do their job after 2-and-a-half years of the neighbors complaining and presenting them with pictures and proof of damage and restore some faith in the local government or we might vote them out,” Doyle said.

WSMV4 asked the owner of Walker Trucking and Excavating to do an interview, but they were advised by their attorney not to speak.

Neighbors plan to be at a council meeting again on Tuesday night to express their frustration and hopefully move the council to do something.

