NDOT unveils e-bike pilot program in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Electric scooters took over Nashville roads a couple of years ago and now they are set to be joined by electric bikes.

City officials announced a pilot program on Tuesday that will introduce 75 e-bikes onto streets in certain neighborhoods under a partnership with micro-mobility providers Bird, Lime and Spin.

Like the electric scooters, riders will eventually be able to pick up and drop off the colorful e-bikes anywhere in Nashville.

Metro Councilman Colby Sledge worked with Nashville Department of Transportation on the pilot project. He said the bikes will help reduce traffic by giving people another option to get around town.

During the pilot program, the e-bikes can only be picked up and dropped off at designated bike racks across the city. NDOT is working to install 24 racks in busy locations for riders to use.

A map of locations included in a pilot program and docking stations for e-bikes in Nashville. (Nashville Department of Transportation)

Geofencing technology will also be used to prevent people from riding bikes outside the pilot area that includes North, South and West Nashville as well as areas around downtown.

“Dockless e-bikes can help Nashvillians make short trips, like meeting up with friends or heading to a Nashville SC game without getting in a car,” Sledge said. “With the investment we’re making in bike infrastructure, including new bike racks and protected bike lanes, dockless e-bikes will provide Nashvillians the freedom to enjoy our neighborhoods in a whole new way.”

If the pilot is successful, NDOT will allow riders to pick up and drop off bikes anywhere in the city. There is currently no timeline on how long the pilot will las before a final program is announced.

