Middle Tennessee residents prepare for flooding ahead of heavy rain forecasted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anytime there’s severe weather or heavy rainfall forecasted for Middle Tennessee, Katy Green says it’s terrifying. The basement of her duplex has flooded before losing family heirlooms and other sentimental items. Hours leading up to the rain she takes the following precautions.

“I’m constantly checking the creek, looking at it—seeing how far it’s going to come up,” said Green, pointing towards the back of her home.

Green lives right behind Sevenmile Creek. She says when she first moved to Tennessee, she was a tornado victim and then some years later a flood victim. Now, she stores her personal items in the basement above the ground to avoid them from getting flooded.

“I get worried I start putting things up as far as I can get them,” said Green.

The mid-state area is expecting rain all day Wednesday with localizing flooding in some areas. The majority of the flooding is expected in counties south near the Tennessee-Alabama state line.

Even still-- there’s a potential for flooding for those who live near creeks and flood-prone areas.

“When we had it before, now, I’m more cautious,” said area resident Denandra Olawumi.

In light of flooding, she says she always has a plan in place if there’s a threat of flooding.

“I always make sure I have food in my trunk just in case I have to sleep in my car. I make sure that if I can’t get to my house to have a friend or someone and say “Hey are you flooded? Can I sleep on your couch?” said Olawumi.

