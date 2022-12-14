Man stole dozens of phones from Nashville bars, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department has led to the arrest of a man police say stole dozens of phones from downtown Nashville bars and sent them to China.

On Monday, detectives charged Jhonnatan Nunez Pinilla, 35, of Huntington Station, New York, with felony theft charges after he tried to send about 50 stolen cell phones out of state on Dec. 5 through a shipping store on Lebanon Pike, police said.

Detectives were notified of the suspicious package, retrieved it, opened it via a search warrant and discovered the bubble wrapped phones, a media release said.

Pinilla came to the store asking about the whereabouts of the package, the release said, and was detained by nearby detectives. Pinilla admitted to stealing the phones from Nashville venues, police said.

Luisa Vargas-Daza, 26, was also detained. She is charged with felony theft for conspiring with Pinilla to steal a backpack from the Mellow Mushroom restaurant on Broadway in October, according to police.

A similar shipment containing 27 stolen cell phones was intercepted in November before the phones could leave Nashville, according to police. Nashville police urge bar patrons to not leave their phones unattended.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.