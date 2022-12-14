FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain through tonight

It is going to be a wet Wednesday across the Mid State with off-and-on showers as heavy pockets of rain move through the afternoon and into early tonight.

While we will toss in a couple of storms, no severe weather is expected in the Mid State. What we do have a better risk of this time around is flooding, especially along small streams and areas of poor drainage. A good 1-3″ of rain is expected to fall through tonight and the already saturated ground will increase the risk of flooding with any heavier downpours. Be on the lookout for things as simple as ponding on roadways if you’re doing any traveling today.

Rain will be quick to taper off overnight for our Thursday and we should even get some afternoon sunshine back. It will, however, be a cooler day with temperatures back in the low 50s.

Colder air will make a comeback as we end the week and head into the weekend with highs in the mid-40s on Friday and lower 40s by the weekend. Some spots this weekend will not get out of the 30s. The good news, we’ll have plenty of sunshine all weekend, the bad news, lows drop into the 20s overnight.

A small chance of a passing shower early next week, but as of now Monday and Tuesday are looking mostly dry with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.