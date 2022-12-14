Fire department offers tips for preventing Christmas tree fires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Do you have a live Christmas tree or an artificial one? Either way, there are safety precautions you need to know to keep your family safe.

Nashville firefighters demonstrated what can go wrong when you don’t care for your tree properly.

Firefighters said most fires they respond to during the holiday season are caused by Christmas decorations. The most common issues are electrical problems and keeping Christmas trees and decorations too close to a heating source.

Fire officials advise keeping your tree at least three feet away from any heaters, vents, fireplaces and candles.

During a demonstration by Nashville firefighters, once a Christmas tree catches fire, it can do a lot of damage fast.

Another warning by fire crews is to make sure you are using Christmas lights correctly and not overloading any power outlets at your home. Some Christmas lights are only designed for either outdoor or indoor use.

Jonathan Jordan, Assistant Chief of Training for Nashville Fire Department, said about 60% of fires they respond to this time of the year are caused by Christmas decorations.

“It’s the highest percentage leading cause of fires for the holidays,” Jordan said. “Christmas trees, frayed cords and not following the manufacturer.”

It’s also recommended to turn all Christmas lights off before leaving the house or going to sleep.

