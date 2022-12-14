East Nashville businesses believe paid parking lot is pushing customers away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You see them everywhere, a QR code you scan to pay for parking. Some East Nashville small businesses believe a new pay-to-park lot is pushing customers away.

Until three weeks ago, you could park in any of these spots along Gallatin Pike for free. Now a paid parking system has taken over the middle section of the lot, leaving small businesses with only a few spots for their customers.

“It’s terrible,” Colton Stocker said.

The reaction of dozens of customers like Stocker are now hearing the free lot they’ve been using for years will now cost them.

“I do know plenty of people that I’ve spoken with recently about this lot specifically who are more than willing to leave and find somewhere else,” Stocker said.

After more than eight years of free parking, the owners of the parking lot at 1136 Gallatin Pike have now installed a paid parking system. “I am someone who typically tries to avoid paying for parking when I can, so lucky there’s still some free spots here,” Stocker said.

Not everyone is so lucky. Las Fiestas Café owner Hector Cruz said those spots are limited.

“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven spots with a handicap spot in the front,” Cruz said.

Cruz said this change all came as a surprise.

“One day they just re-did the parking lot without any notice,” Stocker said.

Cruz said the property owner told him they were playing on repaving the lot, but what he didn’t mention was they were also adding a paid parking system.

“Around this area nobody pays for parking. We understand that they do downtown, but in this area, it’s a neighborhood that many people just don’t pay for parking here, so they’re definitely mad about this situation, so customers just leave,” Cruz said.

The issue may be costing small businesses hundreds of dollars each week. But some business owners said there’s an upside.

“We have less people parking in front of our building who aren’t planning to come in and are planning to go to other locations,” Colts Chocolate Company owner Mara Hines said. “Now we have these spots that are designated for our customers.”

WSMV4 reached out to the property owner to ask about the change to paid parking. The owner has not returned our messages.

