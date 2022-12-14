Darth Blader or Tim McThaw? TDOT holds snowplow naming contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation needs your help naming four of its snowplows.

You can vote for your favorite snowplow name here. Darth Blader, Tim McThaw, Reba McEnplower, Nashville Plowdators and Thaw Enforcement are among the choices available. Voting has already begun and ends Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

The four names with the most votes will be displayed on four different snowplows, one for each region below, TDOT said.

One named snowplow is slated to be operated in each of these four TDOT regions. (TDOT)

The winners will be announced in early January.

Voting has begun! Help us decide what our snow plows will be named VOTE HERE: https://t.co/vBuKZBTU2u. pic.twitter.com/vOBy9il5qf — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) December 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.