Darth Blader or Tim McThaw? TDOT holds snowplow naming contest
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation needs your help naming four of its snowplows.
You can vote for your favorite snowplow name here. Darth Blader, Tim McThaw, Reba McEnplower, Nashville Plowdators and Thaw Enforcement are among the choices available. Voting has already begun and ends Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
The four names with the most votes will be displayed on four different snowplows, one for each region below, TDOT said.
The winners will be announced in early January.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.