Clarksville Police looking for pair of identity thieves

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud investigators are looking for two people who allegedly cashed fraudulent checks last month in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville Police, a man visited the F&M Bank on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. on November 21 and cashed a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. He cashed two more checks over the next two days at different F&M Banks in Clarksville.

CPD said the man had a woman with him during these bank visits. She is 53-year-old Angela Waites, of Nashville, and is also wanted for cashing forged checks.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656.

A man is seen on camera cashing fake checks at F&M Bank in November.

