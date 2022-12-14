Clarksville Police looking for pair of identity thieves
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud investigators are looking for two people who allegedly cashed fraudulent checks last month in Clarksville.
According to Clarksville Police, a man visited the F&M Bank on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. on November 21 and cashed a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. He cashed two more checks over the next two days at different F&M Banks in Clarksville.
CPD said the man had a woman with him during these bank visits. She is 53-year-old Angela Waites, of Nashville, and is also wanted for cashing forged checks.
Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656.
