Clarksville man shot, suspect in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after police say a man was shot at a Clarksville home Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Chapel Street regarding a shooting, according to a CPD media release. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

He was driven to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition, police said. The shooting was a domestic-related incident, and the suspect, 64-year-old Randal Stewart ran away from the scene, police said.

Stewart was later taken into custody in Fairview. The investigation is ongoing.

