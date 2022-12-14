Celebration of life visitation announced for fallen Maury Co. deputy

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A celebration of life visitation has been announced for Maury County Reserve Deputy Brad Miller, who was killed in a traffic accident while on duty on Monday afternoon.

The visitation for Miller, 68, will be held Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at First Family Church, 2790 Pulaski Highway in Columbia.

Miller was a long time Reserve Deputy with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, a husband of Kathy Miller and a resident of the Culleoka community. He was born in Flint, Michigan and was a 1972 graduate of Mount Morris Highway School in Michigan. He married Kathy Corlew in March 1973.

He worked 31 years for General Motors before retiring in 2004.

His obituary said his passion was serving as a Reserve Deputy for the Maury County Sheriff’s Department for nearly 20 years. He was actively involved in the Sheriff’s Rodeo and Shop with a Cop each year. He was awarded the Darrell Perritt Memorial Reserve Deputy of the Year award in 2019.

Besides his dedicated work for his community, Miller loved going on adrenalin adventures and spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He also enjoyed cars and motorcycles.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Bradley Alan (Hazel) Miller II of Dickson, daughter Kasie (Aaron) Brown of Columbia, sister Tamara Miller of Michigan, grandchildren, Brandie (Dylan) Stewart, Haylie Miller, Kelsi (Seth Groom) Brown, Auston (Gracie McNabb) Brown, Brody Wadkins, great grandchild, Tatum Brown, and brothers and sisters in law, Gary (Denise) Corlew, Lori Corlew, Rena Corlew, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Alvin Miller and Lois Sparks Miller, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kris Miller, sister-in-law Debbie Wescoat, and brothers in law, John Wescoat and Randy Corlew.

The family requests memorial donations be made in Brad’s memory to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, 1300 Lawson White Dr., Columbia, TN 38401.

