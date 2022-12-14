California Highway Patrol commander found dead in Clay County

CELINA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the death of a California Highway Patrol commander who was found dead in Clay County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Julie Harding was found dead at a residence on Lake View Drive in Celina, Tennessee. Her body was found Dec. 10. with a single gunshot wound, TBI said.

Harding’s death comes shortly after the death of her husband Michael Harding, according to Clay County Sheriff Brandon Boone. Harding went missing in September and his body was found in Kentucky, Boone said.

Julie Harding’s body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville and is awaiting autopsy. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

