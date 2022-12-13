Vendors struggle after Nashville holiday market sees low turnout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 10,000 people were expected to show up and shop this past weekend in Nashville for the nation’s largest craft fair, but vendors said only a couple hundred customers showed up.

Small business owners from 23 states traveled to sell their goods at the Nashville Holiday Handmade Market and are now trying to recover thousands of dollars they invested in making products that were not sold.

Stephanie Fix said she spent months making different door decorations and other signs preparing for the event. She was hoping to make around $7,000 from the large crowds that organizers promised over the weekend, but she walked away from two days of selling earning only $105 despite offering most of her products at a 50 percent discount.

“It was supposed to be huge and a money maker to support my family for Christmas and going into the New Year,” Fix said. “What it was was an absolute disaster. It was heartbreaking.”

Fix said her sales did not even cover the $400 vendor registration fee, let alone the cost to buy supplies and travel from her Clarksville home to Nashville for the event. She said the most disappointing part was how few people showed up at the fair to even look at her products.

“A lot of my Christmas items are going to sit for an entire year,” Fix said. “Now, I am at a point where I am going to have to decide if I am going to continue to do this with that big of a loss. Can I afford to make a new product for a new holiday or can I not? I am in limbo on that decision right now. Where do I go from here? Is my small business over?”

Pamela Beaver’s car is still packed with products she couldn’t sell over the weekend. She was relying on products like laser-engraved signs and homemade hot chocolate bombs to pay for her family to go on a holiday vacation and cover their home mortgage.

“We had vendors literally going to the nearby restaurants selling their products to customers there at the other venues just trying to get gas money to make it home,” Beaver said.

Braver blames the event’s organizer, ODell Markets, for not attracting enough customers. She said there should have been more advertising and lower ticket prices to make sure the vendors had opportunities to make sales.

“Our families are let down, we are let down,” Beaver said about not selling a single one of the items she made specifically for this event. “At this point, we don’t know what we are going to do.”

ODell Markets released a statement about the issues that said they were not at fault for the failure of their first-year event because they hired an advertising company to promote it. They said some vendors did have successful sales totals despite the low attendance.

“Unfortunately, attendance was also drastically reduced due to the irrational behavior of several vendors who felt the need to find and attack the organizer of the show after only the fourth hour of the event’s first day,” Elizabeth ODell said. “On more than one occasion, I was surrounded by dozens of vendors screaming and cussing at me to up attendance by making the event free or they would riot; resulting in the removal of said vendors. We feel it’s important to note, if a customer was reacting in the same manner, they would have also been asked to leave. I was pushed and assaulted during these mobs surrounding me and constantly screamed and cussed at for the duration of the event.”

“We are extremely disappointed in the unprofessional manner these business owners reacted and deeply saddened for their fellow vendors who were affected by other’s actions,” the statement continued. “We and several veteran vendors have never seen such behavior and lack of compassion for others. All in all, we did the best we could to get the word out, but vendor events are always a gamble and you have to prepare for such.”

