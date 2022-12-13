TBI: Man stole nearly $200,000 from Hendersonville church

Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was indicted earlier this month after he was accused of stealing from a church where he worked.
On June 22, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after a reported theft from a Hendersonville church. During the investigation, officials found Daniel Meadows, who worked at Long Hollow Church, had access to funds as part of his job, according to a TBI media release.
Long Hollow Church said in a statement Meadows was an operations specialist and executive assistant. The church said in the statement the investigation revealed Meadows made fraudulent and personal purchases using the church accounts. Over a two-year period, Meadows allegedly stole $198,775 from the church.
The church said he was immediately terminated from its staff.
On Dec. 2, Meadows was indicted with one count of theft of property between $60,000 and $250,000. He was arrested on Monday and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
Long Hollow Church released the following statement regarding the alleged theft: