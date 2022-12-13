TBI agent’s stolen vehicle, equipment recovered in La Vergne

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stolen truck belonging to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent has been recovered.

The bureau-issued vehicle, a white 2017 Dodge Ram, was reported stolen from the agent’s home in Murfreesboro between 8:45 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

According to TBI officials, the car had bureau-issued equipment in it.

The truck was recovered in La Vergne overnight on Tuesday, and some of the equipment was still inside. A spare key, state license plate, body armor, and a deactivated key card are still missing.

Officers with the La Vergne Police Department discovered the vehicle abandoned.

The investigation into who stole the truck continues. TBI officials said the Murfreesboro Police Department is handling the investigation and a few TBI agents are assisting.

NEW: The stolen TBI truck was recovered overnight by @LaVergneTNPD. The Dodge Ram 1500 was abandoned. Some of the bureau-issued equipment was still in the truck. A spare key, state tag, body armor & a deactivated key card are still missing. The investigation contiues. pic.twitter.com/hZjlELeRGl — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) December 13, 2022

This story is developing.

