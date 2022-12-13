Pedestrian critically injured in crash near South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hit and left critically injured following a late-night vehicle crash on Monday.

According to police at the scene, a woman was driving her vehicle at around 11:15 p.m. on Nolensville Road when she hit a man who was suddenly standing on the roadway.

The woman reportedly stopped to help the man and immediately called for help.

Police arrived at the scene and took the woman into custody for several outstanding traffic violations, unrelated to the incident.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and his current condition is unknown.

