Pedestrian critically injured in crash near South Nashville

The driver was arrested on unrelated outstanding traffic violations.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hit and left critically injured following a late-night vehicle crash on Monday.

According to police at the scene, a woman was driving her vehicle at around 11:15 p.m. on Nolensville Road when she hit a man who was suddenly standing on the roadway.

The woman reportedly stopped to help the man and immediately called for help.

Police arrived at the scene and took the woman into custody for several outstanding traffic violations, unrelated to the incident.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and his current condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A security cam caught a coyote approaching for snack in West Nashville.
West Nashville resident wakes up to coyote on patio
WSMV pedestrian hit
Man hit by car on Nolensville Pike
An abandoned church on Gallatin Pike burns Tuesday morning.
One person rescued from abandoned church fire in East Nashville
WSMV church fire
Abandoned church catches fire