Parked car totaled in East Nashville after hit and run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville family woke up on Sunday morning to see their parked car had been turned into a total loss after an apparent hit-and-run crash.

The entire rear of the vehicle was smashed in and glass from the car was everywhere after the crash. There was also damage to parts of a neighbor’s property from the crash.

“We woke up in the morning and looked out the kitchen window and saw that our car was completely smashed,” said Samantha Roe, owner of the vehicle that was smashed.

Pieces of the smashed car that were Roe’s teenager scattered across the ground.

“That’s the bumper and it was all the way over between those two trees,” Roe said. “It’s really bad. I mean, that’s not normally what a hit-and-run crash looks like. That’s what a bad car accident looks like.”

The bumper of the care laid in Mike Shelling’s yard. He thinks he heard the crash.

“It’s about 3:30 in the morning and I was watching TV, getting a little tired, and I just hear this boom,” Shelling said. “The only thing I can kind of relate it to is the sound of a breaker.”

The car owners are now trying to figure out who was involved.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” Roe said. “We don’t have coverage on that car. We had liability, so we’re kind of out that car.”

“The thing that concerns me, you see the cinderblocks around the yard, had that not been there, that car might have gone through the front window and met me on the couch. Pretty scary,” Shelling said.

Those who live on the street said speed has been an issue.

“This is probably like a 30 mile per hour zone. You look at the impact there, it had to be 50, 60 miles per hour,” Shelling said.

“This street in general is people fly down it,” Roe said. “It’s not good, and there is no sidewalks.”

While the Roe family can’t help what happened, Roe said she hopes who ever damaged their car finds help.

Roe said she believed two cars were racing on the street, which led to the crash.

Roe said while picking up the pieces of their car, parts of the car that hit theirs was left like the door handle and headlights.

They hope police can figure out who did this.

