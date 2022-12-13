One person rescued from abandoned church fire in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to an old church on fire in East Nashville in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

According to fire personnel at the scene, the church caught fire around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday and two people were at the scene when they arrived. One was outside but the other had to be rescued from inside the building and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Both appeared homeless.

The old church on the corner of Gallatin Pike and Chicamauga Avenue has been abandoned for some time and fire personnel believe the two individuals started the fire inside to keep warm. The fire got away from the two and spread out of control. When fire crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible.

Police closed Gallatin Pike from Eastland Avenue to Chicamauga Avenue for several hours while firefighters put out the flames and secured the building.

An abandoned church on Gallatin Pike burns Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

Old church in East Nashville burns Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

