Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday.

“We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”

The agency is looking for some short-term foster families to invite a shelter pet into their homes for the holiday. All foster pets will be picked up at Nashville Humane Association on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The pets would be returned to NHA on Tuesday, Dec. 27 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

If you’re interested in being a short-term foster family for the shelter cats and dogs, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.