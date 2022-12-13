Maury Co. deputy killed in crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County deputy died and “became someone’s hero” Monday, Sheriff Bucky Rowland said, after he was involved in a crash while handling traffic duty nearby road construction.

The crashed happened Monday afternoon on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike. An SUV crashed into the back of Maury County patrol vehicle.

The crashed killed Reserve Deputy Brad Miller, 68, who had served in law enforcement for more than 19 years.

The Sheriff’s Department is sadden by the sudden passing of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller involved in a motor vehicle crash... Posted by Maury County Sheriff's Department on Monday, December 12, 2022

“He took pride in his department,” Rowland said a Tuesday morning press conference. “He always (served) with a smile and joy in his heart.”

Rowland said Miller worked at General Motors before his time at the Maury County Sheriff’s Department. Miller was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He and his wife were just a few months away from their 50th wedding anniversary, Rowland said.

“He would light up a room,” Rowland said, smiling while thinking back at the good times and memories. “He would light up the mood.”

As a reserve deputy, Rowland said Miller went “above and beyond” his required training, hoping to prepare himself for whatever he would face in the field.

“He was a perfectionist,” Rowland said.

That perfectionist saved lives Monday afternoon while doing what he loved. Rowland said three of the construction workers on site said if Miller hadn’t been positioned where he was, they would not have made it.

“It was his DNA to put himself in that position to fill that gap,” Rowland said. “In doing so, others went home, and Deputy Miller became someone’s hero.”

Deputy Brad Miller was killed Monday afternoon in a crash.

Rowland lauded the efforts of first responders who tried to save Miller’s life Monday. It was a bright spot, he said, in an otherwise tragic day.

“It’s a shame that it takes so much tragedy to see so much good,” Rowland said. “We ask this community to lift this family up in prayer.”

The Tennesee Highway Patrol said charges have not been filed against the driver of the SUV who hit Miller. However, officials said charges have not yet been ruled out.

“Remember all the folks who have been involved,” Rowland said. “Their world was turned upside down yesterday.”

