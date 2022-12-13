Maury Co. deputy dies after being involved in crash


Maury Co deputy fatal crash
Maury Co deputy fatal crash(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County deputy has died after being involved in a crash while working traffic on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike, the sheriff’s department posted on social media.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was involved in a motor vehicle crash while working traffic.

“Please keep Deputy Miller’s family and MCSD in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s department posted.

Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt also issued a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller and his brothers and sisters in the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

