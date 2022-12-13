Man charged in fire that killed pet birds, injured firefighters in October

WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing arson and several animal cruelty charges stemming from a house fire that killed some pet birds in the Whites Creek neighborhood back in October.

According to the arrest affidavit, firefighters responded to a house fire on Brick Church Lane and discovered flames exiting both sides of the two-story structure on the morning of October 31. Officers at the scene also reported that four firefighters fell through a hole in the floor, resulting in serious injuries for two of them.

Once the fire was extinguished, a search of the home produced a gas can and two bottles of lighter fluid, leading investigators to determine the fire was incendiary.

Further investigation found six pet birds dead in their cage inside the residence. They were collected by animal control.

A witness identified the person responsible for starting the fire as 37-year-old Latravis McFarland, who reportedly told the homeowner that he planned on burning the house down.

McFarland was arrested early Tuesday morning and is charged with six counts of aggravated animal cruelty, reckless endangerment, and aggravated arson.

