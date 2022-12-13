First Alert Weather Day: Rain through Wednesday Could Trigger Flooding

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for the potential of rain triggering flooding across Middle Tennessee, especially along the Tennessee/Alabama line.

Late this evening and overnight rain will return to the Mid State as well as a few rumbles of thunder.

It is then going to be a wet Wednesday with off-and-on showers as well as heavier pockets of rain right through the afternoon and lasting into Wednesday night. While there may be a couple of storms, no severe weather threat is expected in the Midstate.

A better risk this time around is flooding, especially along small streams and areas of poor drainage. A good 1-3″ of rain is expected to fall through Wednesday night and the rain from last week saturated the ground enough that flooding will be more likely with any heavier downpours. Areas along the Tennessee/Alabama line are under a Flood Watch.

Rain will be quick to taper off for our Thursday and we’ll even get some afternoon sunshine back! It will, however, be a cooler day with temperatures back in the low 50s.

Colder air will continue to make a comeback as we end the weekend and head into the weekend with highs in the mid-40s on Friday and lower 40s by the weekend. The good news, we’ll have plenty of sunshine all weekend, the bad news, lows drop into the 20s overnight.

The next chance for some rain will be Monday with a few showers possible on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.