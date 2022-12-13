First Alert Forecast: Clouds Return With More Rain Tonight

After enjoying some much-needed sunshine yesterday, the clouds are expected to hang tough across the Mid State today.

Today will actually be a slightly warmer day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. Late this evening and overnight rain will return to the Mid State as well as a few rumbles of thunder.

It is then going to be a wet Wednesday with off-and-on showers as well as heavier pockets of rain right through the afternoon and lasting into Wednesday night. While we will toss in a couple of storms, no severe weather threat is expected in the Mid State.

What we do have a better risk of this time around is flooding, especially along small streams and areas of poor drainage. A good 1-3″ of rain is expected to fall through Wednesday night and the rain from last week saturated the ground enough that flooding will be more likely with any heavier downpours.

Rain will be quick to taper off for our Thursday and we’ll even get some afternoon sunshine back! It will, however, be a cooler day with temperatures back in the low 50s.

Colder air will continue to make a comeback as we end the weekend and head into the weekend with highs in the mid-40s on Friday and lower 40s by the weekend. The good news, we’ll have plenty of sunshine all weekend, the bad news, lows drop into the 20s overnight.

The next chance for some rain will be Monday.

