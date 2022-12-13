East Nashville neighborhood wants change after pedestrian struck on Shelby Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville neighborhood is demanding change after a crash on Shelby Avenue.

A witness said a man was hit by a truck while walking across the road toward a Shell gas station. This happened at an intersection many said is dangerous.

At the top of a surveillance picture, you can see a dark figure standing along Shelby Avenue. It’s the image of man a gas station clerk said she watched weave through traffic seconds before a truck crashed into someone else.

“Wow,” East Nashville resident Isom Jones said.

That was the reaction of many people now walking the street after Metro Police said the driver of the truck admitted to being distracted by the man weaving through traffic before crashing into another man in the crosswalk.

“I’m watching every car,” Jones said.

For more than 15 years Jones said he’s made that same walk along the Shelby Avenue crosswalk fearing for his life.

“People drive fast over here,” Jones said.

Isom isn’t the only one speaking out about the intersection.

Jef Bjarnson said he also sees a major issue.

“I know there’s this idea that they have to yield to you, but I’m always yielding to cars,” Bjarnson said.

Without a traffic light at the intersection, Metro Police said the crash at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday was the fault of the truck driver who failed to yield to people walking in the crosswalk.

“I’m so sorry that happened, but you have to pay attention in the car and walking. Everyone has to pay attention to what they’re doing,” Jones said.

Jones said this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“One of my neighbors got hit by the arm of a dump truck,” Jones said.

Aside from getting a traffic light at the intersection, Jones suggests one change be made immediately.

“We need some of those yield to pedestrian signs right here. That would be helpful,” Jones said.

As for the man hit Sunday night, family members said he’s now being treated for two broken legs and a few broken ribs.

People living in the area said something needs to change soon before someone else is hurt.

