Bowling Green neighbors rebuild homes with certain investments after tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSMV) - It was a storm that killed 11 people in one city – six of those were members of an entire family.

An EF-3 tornado took out an entire Bowling Green neighborhood a year ago, making it unrecognizable.

One year later, you can hear crews hammering, construction trucks moving and new roofs going up. It’s a different scene on Stones Hollow Lane this year compared to the hollow shell the tornado left.

Adnan Bekan lives on Stones Hollow and was home when the tornado hit last December.

“We went in a room in her closet, it’s the center of the house,” Bekan said referring to his mom’s closet.

It was a split-second decision he now praises and kept his entire family alive.

“Maybe five, 10 minutes later – all you can hear – it sounded like a freight train,” Bekan said.

While most of the homes in the subdivision are newly built, others are still going up, and a few are still leveled – just foundation and steps.

“It’s crazy to think it has been a year since it happened and it’s still getting rebuilt,” Marcell Haynes said.

He and his family moved to the neighborhood this year. He said progress has been slow – apartments are still boarded up and tarps cover roofs.

“A lot of this area still hasn’t been touched,” Haynes said. “These houses to the right of ours were just put up, I’d say the last three months.”

One new home on the block is the Bekan’s. They moved back and rebuilt in the same spot. It’s a new home now complete with an underground tornado shelter. It’s an investment Bekan said was needed.

“I don’t have to make a split-second decision on where to hide if there is warning if I’m at home,” Bekan said.

He said they were able to rebuild their home thanks to insurance, FEMA and other private donations.

