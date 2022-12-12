TSU football staff member arrested after hitting player’s vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Director of Football Operations and On Campus Recruiting for Tennessee State University was arrested for crashing into a car occupied by an ex “fling,” according to court records.

Ariel Escobar, 22, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism less than $1,000 after the incident around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Devon Starling, a running back on the TSU football team, called police about an ex “fling” who was at his Alabama Avenue apartment when he arrived home. Starling said Escobar was waiting for him when he arrived home with his girlfriend. Starling said Escobar is upset he is dating someone else.

Starling and his girlfriend told Escobar that she needed to leave them alone. Escobar did not leave. Starling and her girlfriend attempted to defuse the situation by driving around in Starling’s vehicle while they waited on police. They pulled into a parking lot while Escobar followed.

According to the affidavit, Escobar used her car to block them from leaving the parking spot and then proceeded to his Starling’s car while both were still inside. Starling and his girlfriend both said they were afraid she was going to hurt them with her vehicle. Starling also said Escobar then backed up and hit his vehicle again, causing minor damage.

When police arrived, Escobar was no longer on the scene.

After police left, Escobar returned to Starling’s apartment where she was arrested.

Escobar told police she went back to make Starling confess that they had a sexual relationship in front of his girlfriend. She said she did follow them and blocked them in with her vehicle, according to the affidavit. She said she went to the victim’s front door and threw ketchup and scratched the door.

Police said Starling has video of Escobar hitting his vehicle with her vehicle.

WSMV4 has reached out to the TSU Athletics Department for a statement about Escobar’s arrest.

Escobar’s bond was set at $7,000. She has been released from custody. She will appear in court on Jan. 9, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.