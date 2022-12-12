TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Nashville woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are looking for a missing woman out of Nashville early Monday morning.

According to MNPD, 84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after church earlier that day. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black, long-sleeved shirt with flowers. Her family said she drives a silver 1999 Toyota Corolla with TN tags: BFD-7177.

TBI escalated the search by issuing a Silver Alert for Reed on Monday morning. It is believed that she has a medical condition that makes it difficult for her to find her own way home.

Anyone who may have seen her, or the silver Corolla, is asked to call 615-862-8600 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

