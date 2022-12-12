TBI agent’s vehicle, equipment stolen in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a person that stole a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation vehicle.

TBI reports an agent’s bureau-issued vehicle was stolen from his home in Murfreesboro on Sunday night.

According to TBI officials, the car had bureau-issued equipment in it. TBI officials said MPD is handling the investigation and a few TBI agents are helping.

“We’re working with Murfreesboro Police to locate the vehicle as soon as possible,” an official with TBI said.

This story is developing. WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.