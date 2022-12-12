Missing runaway children found safe in Nashville


Two kids found in East Nashville
Two kids found in East Nashville
By Danica Sauter and Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced the two children who went missing in the East Nashville area this weekend have been located and are safe.

The family told police that 9-year-old Josue Fernando and his sister, 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz, reportedly ran away from their babysitter on Sunday, sparking a search that last till Monday morning.

Police said both are safe but appear to have spent the night outside. The family told detectives they do not know why the children ran away, but hey have done it before.

