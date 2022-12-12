Missing runaway children found safe in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced the two children who went missing in the East Nashville area this weekend have been located and are safe.

The family told police that 9-year-old Josue Fernando and his sister, 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz, reportedly ran away from their babysitter on Sunday, sparking a search that last till Monday morning.

Police said both are safe but appear to have spent the night outside. The family told detectives they do not know why the children ran away, but hey have done it before.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.