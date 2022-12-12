Missing Nashville woman found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were looking for a missing woman who has now been located and is safe.

84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after church earlier that day. TBI escalated the search by issuing a Silver Alert for Reed on Monday morning, due to a medical condition that could make it difficult for her to find her own way home.

TBI announced just before 8 a.m. the Reed was found in Nashville and is safe. MNPD said Reed was located in her car on the interstate in Williamson County and has been reunited with her family.

