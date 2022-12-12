Metro police looking for two children who ran away from babysitter in East Nashville
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for two children in the East Nashville area.
Detectives are working to find 9-year-old Josue Fernando and his sister 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz who ran away from a babysitter on Sunday, police said.
The two were last seen on Sunday afternoon at Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane near their home.
Anyone with information should contact 615-862-8600.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.