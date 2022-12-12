Metro police looking for two children who ran away from babysitter in East Nashville


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for two children in the East Nashville area.

Detectives are working to find 9-year-old Josue Fernando and his sister 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz who ran away from a babysitter on Sunday, police said.

The two were last seen on Sunday afternoon at Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane near their home.

Anyone with information should contact 615-862-8600.

