Man shot in head in Clarksville; teenager in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in Clarksville Monday morning.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a home on Cinderella Lane for a domestic-related shooting that had occurred. When they arrived, police said they found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.

Police said his condition is unknown at this time. A 17-year-old is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department.

