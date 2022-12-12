Janet Jackson, Ludacris to perform at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Iconic singer and performer Janet Jackson will perform at Bridgestone Arena next year, arena staff announced on Twitter Monday morning.

Jackson will perform May 4, alongside rapper and entertainer Ludacris.

Tickets are available for the general public starting Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. Citi card members can get presale tickets starting Tuesday at 11 a.m.

