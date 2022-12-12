Inmate dies after ‘medical distress’ incident in Coffee County

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man brought to the Coffee County jail Monday morning died after a “medical distress” incident, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.

A media release says at 6:15 a.m. Monday, a 26-year-old man was brought into the jail by another agency for an outstanding warrant. The man was in the process of being booked, jail staff said, when he started having medical issues.

Medical staff came to the man’s aid. He was later transported to an area hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s department said in the release. The man’s identity is not being released at this time.

The man was transported to Nashville for an autopsy. The Coffee County Sherriff’s Department notified the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation of the death, as well as District Attorney General.

