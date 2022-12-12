High-rise homicide suspect attempts to escape, gets stuck in window, police say

Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.
Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.(WCVB)
By WCVB staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022
BOSTON (WCVB) – Police in Boston say a suspect in a murder at a high-rise apartment building got stuck trying to dive out of a window.

The incident began when officers were called overnight to a 12th floor apartment.

Police said a body was found inside the apartment. A suspect was also found inside, and a standoff followed.

The suspect attempted to dive out of a window, but police said they got stuck and wound up hanging from the window.

SWAT officers pulled the suspect down from the window to the floor below.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

