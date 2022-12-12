First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns Today

A calm Monday is expected across the Mid State today, with clouds gradually giving way to some afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Tonight will be chilly with lows around 40.

More clouds are to be expected on Tuesday with temperatures climbing back to near 60 for our afternoon. A cold front approaching the Mid State will start to bring rain showers back overnight and Wednesday.

We’ll see more off-and-on scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms during the day and into early Wednesday night. As of now, the severe weather risk for Wednesday is down to our south and west and does not include any part of the Mid State. We’re expecting anywhere from 1-3″ of rain Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop back into the lower 50s on Thursday as we work on getting some afternoon sunshine back.

Chilly air will start to settle in on Friday and through this weekend with highs in the lower to mid-40s. The bright side is that we’ll stay dry for the weekend and mix clouds and sunshine across the Mid State. Get ready for some cold overnights with temperatures dropping into the 30s and even 20s again.

