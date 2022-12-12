First Alert Forecast: Rain returns this week

After a little sun made an appearance today, rain will return for the middle of the week. Cold air will end the week.

Tonight will be chilly with lows around 40.

More clouds are to be expected on Tuesday with temperatures climbing back to near 60 for the afternoon. A cold front approaching the Mid State will start to bring rain showers back overnight and Wednesday.

Waves of rain and a few thunderstorms are expected during the day Wednesday and early into Wednesday night. As of now, the severe weather risk for Wednesday is down to our south and west and does not include any part of the Mid State. 1-3″ of rain is possible Tuesday night through Wednesday night with some isolated higher amounts especially to the south.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop back into the lower 50s on Thursday with some afternoon sunshine returning.

Chilly air will start to settle in on Friday and through this weekend with highs in the lower to mid-40s. The bright side is that we’ll stay dry for the weekend and mix clouds and sunshine across the Mid State. Get ready for some cold overnights with temperatures dropping into the 30s and even 20s again.

Monday the next system would bring a few snowflakes in the morning as the temperatures will be below freezing. The high in the afternoon will reach the low 40s.

