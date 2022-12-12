Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at Old Hickory Blvd. in La Vergne around 2 a.m. on Monday.

THP confirmed at least one person died in the crash.

All westbound lanes were blocked and traffic was routed off the interstate at Waldron Road for the crash investigation and for crews to remove the wreckage.

The interstate re-opened around 5:30 a.m.

Westbound I-24 traffic routed off at Waldron Road. (TDOT)

