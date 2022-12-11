Silver Alert issued for missing La Vergne man


Gregory LaJaun Cook, 66, walked away from a conservatorship on Thursday, according to La Vergne...
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who has been missing in La Vergne since Thursday.

La Vergne Police said Gregory LaJuan Cook, 66, walked away from a conservatorship on Thursday and has not been seen since. He has a severe mental disability and health issues that are of great concern, according to police. He is also in need of lifesaving medication that he does not have access to.

Police believe Cook may be headed toward Chattanooga. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue hoodie, black pants and tan shoes.

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463) or the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or emailing tips@lavergnetn.gov.

