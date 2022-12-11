Predators’ McCarron enters league treatment program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association announced Sunday that Predators forward Michael McCarron will be unavailable for an indefinite period of time while he receives care from the player assistance program.

Under the terms of the joint program, McCarron will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. He will return to the club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.

According to a news release, McCarron’s care will be administered pursuant to the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

McCarron played in Thursday’s game at Tampa Bay.

