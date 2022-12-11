Police searching for missing Mount Juliet man


John Swoboda was last heard from since Wednesday. He left his Mount Juliet home without his phone, ID, cash or extra clothing.(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who has not been heard from since Wednesday.

Mount Juliet Police said 29-year-old John Swoboda left his home in the Triple Crown neighborhood off Pleasant Grove Road without his mobile phone, identification, cash or extra clothing. He has not been heard from since Wednesday.

Swoboda is believed to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Mickey Mouse logo, gray sweatpants and a dark green zipper jacket. He is 5′9″, weighs 160 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who had information about Swoboda’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mount Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mount Juliet Police website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

