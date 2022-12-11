One year after deadly tornado, Mayfield businesses reopen, others stay shuttered

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - This weekend marks one year since a deadly tornado blasted the Western Kentucky town of Mayfield.

Dozens of people died and thousands of homes were damaged and destroyed when the center of town took a direct hit the night of Dec. 10, 2021.

One year later and The Barn restaurant stands alone as one of the few businesses operating around Mayfield’s historic town square.

Owner Suzanne Flint said at least six Mayfield restaurants were destroyed, including hers.

“We pretty much stayed up here for two solid weeks just planning and thinking and hoping but on the 11th, we knew we were going to rebuild,” Flint said. “It’s just what I do, it was just part of me.”

Images of the destruction surrounding The Barn on Dec. 10, 2021. (WSMV)

The Barn was passed down through Flint’s family, and it took several months to rebuild.

“In the beginning that’s how I felt, that we owed it to the community to get open as quick as possible,” Flint said.

The National Weather Service reported 4,000 buildings were either damaged or destroyed in Mayfield.

Vacant lots and buildings waiting to be torn down still occupy the town’s court square, which for decades was a familiar and festive place for families.

A building in the Mayfield business district awaits repairs or demolition after the December 2021 tornado. (WSMV)

“For the older generation like from our age on up, it’s been devastating because we grew up with all the shops downtown. We’re used to having a court square because that’s how we grew up,” Flint said. “It was scary. It was scary just for the members of the community who lost their homes and had to move to surrounding counties. I don’t think they’ll come back.”

Other businesses in town have remained shuttered, and it’s unclear when or if they will ever rebuild.

Despite her restaurant standing alone physically, Flint has found home in her community that keeps showing up at her door.

You can find The Barn, formerly named Carr’s Barn, at 216 W. Broadway in Mayfield.

The Barn in Mayfield, Kentucky, is one of the few businesses near the square to reopen after the December 2021 tornado. (WSMV)

