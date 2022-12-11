Missing La Vergne man found safe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) canceled the Silver Alert on Monday for a man from La Vergne after he was located safely Monday morning.

La Vergne Police said Gregory LaJuan Cook, 66, walked away from a conservatorship on Thursday and had not been seen since. The family and police were concerned given his severe mental disability and reliance on medication.

TBI announce around 7:45 a.m. that Cook had been located in Murfreesboro and is safe.

