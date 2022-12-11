Metro Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash near West Nashville


Officials investigate fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Charlotte Avenue
Officials investigate fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Charlotte Avenue(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials are on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Charlotte Avenue.

The crash happened at 6 p.m. between 51st Avenue North and 49th Avenue North.

Charlotte Avenue between 51st Avenue North and 49th Avenue North is shut down as officials investigate.

WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dash cam footage shows the arrest of one of the suspects.
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
Downed trees serve as a reminder of what happened in Kingston Springs just a year ago.
Kingston Springs continues to rebuild one year after tornado
Chattanooga murder suspect given $5M bond
Chattanooga murder suspect given $5M bond
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump