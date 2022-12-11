Metro Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash near West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials are on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Charlotte Avenue.

The crash happened at 6 p.m. between 51st Avenue North and 49th Avenue North.

Charlotte Avenue between 51st Avenue North and 49th Avenue North is shut down as officials investigate.

WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

