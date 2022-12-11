First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog Possible for Some Tonight

Areas of dense fog could form tonight creating some problems for the morning commute on Monday. Clouds and fog may stick around all the way until the late morning hours before sunshine finally returns. Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 50s with a mix of sun and clouds expected.

A cold front will begin approaching the area on Tuesday causing the clouds to increase and thicken. Gusty southerly breezes can be expected by the evening, and showers will develop before midnight. Embedded storms could move through with heavy downpours, but no severe weather is expected.

Scattered showers will continue throughout the day on Wednesday with periods of heavy rain possible as well. Some of those showers may even linger into Wednesday night before rain finally begins to exit from west to east.

Thursday will be a quiet day. Intervals of clouds with some breaks of sunshine appear likely. Temperatures drop back into the 50s.

Colder air will start to settle in on Friday into Saturday. Both of these days, plenty of clouds can be expected as that colder air continues to filter in. Still, some sunshine is possible. There will be at least some moisture available as well. It’s not out of the question to see some flurries in the Mid State.

