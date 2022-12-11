Fire breaks out at restaurant on Broadway
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway near Music Row.
Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to the 1921 block of Broadway around 9 a.m. for reports of a commercial fire alarm. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames in a restaurant’s kitchen ceiling above a cooler.
Officials worked to extinguish the fire at the restaurant, called The Stillery. The fire was in a three-story building on the second floor which officials said made it a challenge to find the fire and put it out. They were able to extinguish it in the ceiling/roof area.
There were no reported injuries at the time of the fire. Crews were on scene for about two hours.
