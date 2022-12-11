Fire breaks out at restaurant on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway near Music Row.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to the 1921 block of Broadway around 9 a.m. for reports of a commercial fire alarm. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames in a restaurant’s kitchen ceiling above a cooler.

Officials worked to extinguish the fire at the restaurant, called The Stillery. The fire was in a three-story building on the second floor which officials said made it a challenge to find the fire and put it out. They were able to extinguish it in the ceiling/roof area.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the fire. Crews were on scene for about two hours.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.