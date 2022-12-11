Fire breaks out at restaurant on Broadway


Nashville fire department
Nashville fire department(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway near Music Row.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to the 1921 block of Broadway around 9 a.m. for reports of a commercial fire alarm. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames in a restaurant’s kitchen ceiling above a cooler.

Officials worked to extinguish the fire at the restaurant, called The Stillery. The fire was in a three-story building on the second floor which officials said made it a challenge to find the fire and put it out. They were able to extinguish it in the ceiling/roof area.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the fire. Crews were on scene for about two hours.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

John Swoboda was last heard from since Wednesday. He left his Mount Juliet home without his...
Police searching for missing Mount Juliet man
Officials investigate fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Charlotte Avenue
Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville
Pedestrian struck and killed identified
Pedestrian struck and killed on Charlotte Pike identified
Gregory LaJaun Cook, 66, walked away from a conservatorship on Thursday, according to La Vergne...
Silver Alert issued for missing La Vergne man