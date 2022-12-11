Businesses reopen after gas main rupture, explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Businesses on Centennial Boulevard reopened after they were shut down by a gas main rupture and explosion. WSMV4 crews spoke to local corner store workers who were still in shock.

Silo Market is located just a few feet away from where employees said they watched more than 20-foot flames shoot out of the ground along Centennial Boulevard. One of the Silo Market managers said those flames cost them hundreds of dollars. It’s a scene dozen they couldn’t believe.

“I mean it was as tall as the building right over here,” Silo Market Employee Shelley Wells said.

Just moments before, crews said an explosion sparked the fire.

For Wells, she knew something was off.

“My daughter was on her way to pick me up to take me to get a Christmas tree and when she walked in, she said the strangest thing just happened. I was driving down, and a man fell on the ground, and someone came and pulled him away,” Wells said.

Firefighters said it started after a construction crew working on a gas main inside a manhole either over-pressurized or used a tool that rupture the line and sparked the flames.

“It was contained in a narrow area, but it was really pretty intense,” Wells said.

Crews said that the fire burned for more than two hours as Piedmont Natural Gas worked to safely shut off gas lines, phone lines and electricity. But as those crews worked many businesses did not.

“We were offline and couldn’t take any customers, we had to close for the rest of the day and was a huge hit in our sales,” said Silo Market Manager Daniel Anderson.

Hundreds of dollars were lost on what Anderson said is their busiest day of the week.

“Friday evening right around 5 p.m. when people are getting off work is huge, and we couldn’t do anything,” Anderson said.

Many of the employees at the businesses said they didn’t get power or gas lines back until Saturday morning.

Wells believed it was a close call for her daughter.

“It could have been horrible for her to have driven over the gas leak in her car,” Wells said.

A leak and explosion that injured the man she watched get blown out of a manhole.

“I really feel for him because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Wells said.

Many businesses along Centennial Boulevard said they’re hoping something like this doesn’t happen again.

