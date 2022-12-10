Nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students given free shoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Christmas came early for nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students Friday when a Nashville-based company fitted them with shoes.

Genesco Inc. brought its Cold Feet, Warm shoes community shoe fitting event to Park Avenue Elementary Friday morning. More than 225 employee volunteers set up a mock shoe store and fitted students with new shoes, socks, and hats. The Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and the team’s mascot, T-Rac were also there for an extra surprise.

“Students were empowered with a choice of adidas or Vans shoes coordinated through its Journeys Group,” a Genesco media release said. “The Company volunteers roll out the red carpet for each child so they have the same service and respect they would receive at any of Genesco’s 1,400 Journeys, Johnston & Murphy or Schuh retail locations.”

After a two-year pandemic pause, Genesco employees said they eagerly prepared for this year’s signature event.

“Today was filled with pure joy,” said Mimi Vaughn, Genesco Board Chair, President and CEO. “The kids just light up with excitement and big smiles while being fitted with their new shoes, socks and hats, and they look great. We hope the children are standing a little taller and feeling a little more confident coming away from the event.”

In addition to the 350 students that received shoes Friday, an extra 100 pairs of shoes along with socks and hats were donated to the school’s resource closet.

