Metro Schools host job fair to hire safety ambassadors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend, Metro Schools will host a job fair as they work to hire “safety ambassadors” within the district’s elementary schools.

“We are confident that we have safe and secure buildings, but we always look for opportunities to do even more to make sure we are enhancing and keeping our students safe,” said Sean Braisted, MNPS Spokesperson.

MNPS is looking to fill about 70 safety ambassador positions. Those in the role will be unarmed and work with school administration to ensure safety plans, provide support, and assist in drills for lockdowns and other emergencies.

“In the event of a lockdown they could be there to make sure people are adhering to it,” Braisted said. “They could be walking the halls making sure the doors are locked, just being in contact with school administration.”

Amy Pate has three kids within Metro Schools. With recent events, she says safety is a huge concern.

“At my daughter’s school, a child brought a gun to school,” Pate said. “That was discovered because other kids saw him post about it on social media and this child had been in trouble before.”

While Metro Schools look to hire safety ambassadors, she says she’s hoping the district will consider what schools need individually.

“We need a more personalized approach. Talk to the principals and they can tell you what they need,” Pate said. “They may need a safety ambassador, or they may need an extra social worker.”

The safety ambassador job fair will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wellness Center near the Board offices.

“The hourly wage is 18.58 an hour plus more for those with experience,” Braisted said. “This is just a great opportunity to come work for Metro Schools.”

